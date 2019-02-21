SPAN conducts raid at construction site over illegal water supply connection

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — The National Water Service Commission (SPAN) conducted a raid at a construction site of a 15-storey apartment in Mont Kiara today for allegedly making illegal water supply connection.

During the surprise check conducted by SPAN and Air Selangor Bhd at about noon, an illegal connection using high density polyethylene pipe from the Air Selangor Sdn Bhd main pipe to the construction site was found.

SPAN Corporate Communication and Consumer Affairs Unit senior executive Loh Pit Mui said the pipe connection was made to the cement mixture area at the construction site.

Checks found there is a registered water supply account at the premises, but the illegal connection was made to supplement the water usage by workers and in the construction work, she told reporters after the raid.

She said water supply through the illegal pipe connection to the construction site would be cut off today and further investigation under Section 123 (1) of the Water Service Industry Act 2006 would be conducted.

Also present was Air Selangor Sdn Bhd Customer Service and Corporate Communications head Abdul Raof Ahmad. ― Bernama