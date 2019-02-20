Report: Najib’s ex-media adviser Paul Stadlen to be charged in absentia

Paul Stadlen who is the former Apco Malaysia boss, and who also previously aided former prime minister Najib in his publicity campaigns, is one of the few wanted persons linked to the 1MDB scandal. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — Paul Geoffrey Stadlen, the controversial former media adviser to Datuk Seri Najib Razak, is expected to be slapped with money laundering charges soon, despite not being in the country.

Business daily The Edge quoted sources saying that the charges involve a staggering sum of RM15 million, and that investigators had allegedly tracked the source of money to Najib, who himself is already facing 42 charges involving criminal breach of trust (CBT) and money laundering, linked to state investment arm 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Malay Mail is attempting to verify the report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Stadlen who is the former Apco Malaysia boss, and who also previously aided former prime minister Najib in his publicity campaigns, is one of the few wanted persons linked to the 1MDB scandal.

The MACC issued a statement in November last year, seeking the public’s help to track down Stadlen.

The MACC statement suggested Stadlen, a British national, may be a crucial witness in the “high profile” investigation into the allegations of financial misappropriation at 1MDB.

The 39-year old was last known to live at the Loft Sentral Condominium, near the KL Sentral transportation hub here, according to MACC.

But Stadlen was reported to have fled Malaysia, after Najib lost power on May 9 last year.

Apco Malaysia is said to be the PR company that managed Najib’s past publicity campaigns, including international advertorials and news slots meant to boost the former prime minister’s global standing.

Whistleblower website Sarawak Report previously reported that Stadlen headed the communication operations of the Prime Minister’s Office during Najib’s tenure.