PSM hopeful also pushes better medical care in bid for Semenyih

SEMENYIH, Feb 19 ― After championing better housing yesterday, Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) is adding health care to its campaign manifesto in hopes of winning the Semenyih state by-election on March 2.

The party’s candidate Nik Aziz Afiq Abdul said one of the major issues in the state constituency was a lack of proper health care programme and severe lack of clinics.

“We have two clinics here one in Pekan Semenyih and another in Beranang for all the constituents in Semenyih,” Nik Aziz to reporters after visiting the Pekan Semenyih health clinic here.

“We have around 300,000 people in the area but only these two clinics which are always packed. With only eight doctors available they are working around the clock. I feel it’s high time the people of Semenyih don’t have to travel to hospitals in Serdang, Kajang or Seremban for treatment but have their own hospital.

“I’m not the only one agreeing with this but even our opponents are saying this is a critical matter that needs attention,” he added.

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate, Muhammad Aiman Zainali said yesterday he strives to get a district hospital built here if he gets elected as the assemblyman in the by-election.

Muhammad Aiman said most of the constituents he had met since the election campaign began last Saturday had voiced their concern over the absence of a hospital here.

"I would like for Semenyih residents to stop having to travel to Serdang Hospital, Kajang Hospital or Seremban Hospital for treatment all the time. They deserve their own hospital."

Nik Aziz will face Muhammad Aiman, Barisan Nasional’s Zakaria Hanafi and independent candidate Kuan Chee Heng on March 2.