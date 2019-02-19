Premises of 33 plastic recycling factories sealed last year, says MDKL

File picture shows plastic waste being piled outside an illegal recycling factory in Jenjarom, Kuala Langat October 14, 2018. — Reuters pic

SHAH ALAM, Feb 19 — The Kuala Langat District Council (MDKL) sealed the premises of 33 plastic recycling factories which were reported to be operating without licences in the Kuala Langat District Council, between July and October last year.

MDKL Corporate Communications Officer Mohamad Kamal Mohd Ramlan said the illegal factories could no longer operate as the council had also cut off their water and electricity supply.

The council had also served the illegal factory owners with eviction notices, he added.

“To date, cleaning up has been done on 20 factories while the cleaning up process is being carried out on the remaining 13 plants,” he told Bernama.

He said this when asked to comment on a Feb 13 article in a local English language daily which cited a BBC report stating there were 33 illegal plastic recycling factories in Jenjarom, a town located in the Kuala Langat district.

Some factories, according to the report, were near dense palm oil plantations, while others were closer to town.

The report also noted that many residents around the area suffered the direct consequences of the waste dumping activities as it affected their health and well being every day.

Commenting further, Mohamad Kamal said the Department of Environment had also seized 75 plastic processing machines which were being dealt with in current court proceedings.

“In addition, 60 illegal immigrants working at the plants were also arrested by the authorities,” he said.

Mohamad Kamal said the sealing of the premises was carried out through four integrated operations with other departments, namely the Customs Department, Immigration Department, Royal Malaysia Police, Tenaga Nasional Berhad and Syarikat Air Selangor, between July 24 and Oct 4, 2018. — Bernama