In Semenyih, leaflets carry smear campaign against Najib

Datuk Seri Najib Razak is on trial for tens of charges related to money laundering, abuse and corruption that largely stem from the 1MDB scandal. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — Leaflets targeting former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak over scandals from his administration have emerged in Semenyih where a by-election will take place on March 2.

Local Malay daily Sinar Harian reported that the leaflets were distributed near a busy hypermarket in the area.

A motorcyclist who only wished to be known as Eddy told the daily that he found a pamphlet left on his motorcycle when he came out from the hypermarket after buying some groceries.

“At first I thought it was a just a normal flyer but upon taking a closer look it was basically criticising Najib.

“I read it in full and then threw it away. There is no point reading such stuff as it will not benefit anybody, I was just surprised that people will go to this extent,” he told the daily.

A Sinar Harian reporter who had parked his motorcycle in the area also found the leaflet kept on his vehicle.

The two-page leaflet contained a caricature of a man that appeared to look like Najib and with the phrase “Malu apa bossku!” (“Why the shame, boss?” in Malay) with which the former PM is associated.

On the same page, there were words such as “thief”, “robber”, “rogue” and “Malaysia will not forget” in Malay.

On the other page was written “Rosmah contributes RM326 million?” attached with a news report titled “Riza Aziz makes country proud.”

The news report mentions how Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor had raised RM326 million to help Riza produce the controversial Wolf of Wall Street movie.

The paper also reported that there were banners with phrases such as “We are not thieves”, “We are not liars” and “We are not robbers” placed in the area.

Najib is on trial for tens of charges related to money laundering, abuse and corruption that largely stem from the 1MDB scandal.