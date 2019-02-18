Signalling problem on Kelana Jaya LRT line causes early morning delay

The technical glitch was detected at around 7am. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — A signalling fault between the Kelana Jaya and KLCC stations on the Kelana Jaya LRT line led to a temporary disrupted earlier today during the morning rush.

The technical glitch was detected at around 7am, resulting in delays as the trains on the line moved slower and stayed longer at the platforms of each station.

Commuters were bemused by today’s disruption of services and some took to Twitter to vent their frustrations and express their sentiments.

“Technical difficulties for the Kelana Jaya LRT Line is actually a monthly problem that needs to be resolved in the long run. I could see the anxiety on the faces of frequent LRT users (I am an occasional user) calling up their offices informing them of the delay @anthonyloke,” Twitter user Aaron Denison wrote, tagging the transport minister.

Another Twitter user Farah Sam using the handle @yesfarahyes wrote: “Live scene at Sri Rampai LRT. This is even before the tickets entry. Wishing all Malaysians taking the train today a fabulous Monday” and attached a photo showing long lines of people before the ticketing booth.

Another user Shahrina Shued posted a photo of commuters sitting on the floor at the Kampung Baru train platform and wrote, “LRT down what a start to the week. Happy Monday all!”

Rapid KL had on its Twitter account apologised for the inconvenience caused and updated passengers on the temporary disruption.

“Our technical team is on site attending to the signalling fault. We are sending buses to ferry passengers between Kelana Jaya Station to KL Sentral.

“Engineers/tech team are on site working to resolve the problem. Apologise for the disruption,” it wrote on the social media platform, adding that the trains had moved in manual mode between the Kelana Jaya and KLCC stations.

The rail company also sent out several feeder buses at around 8.20am to ferry passengers between the KLCC and KL Sentral stations.

The latest update at 9am had called for passengers to board the buses to ride between KLCC Station to KL Sentral.

No further updates on the services for the Kelana Jaya LRT line were available at the time of writing.