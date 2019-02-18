Parliament caucus on reforms backs call for RCI to probe judicial interference claim

Lim said the panel shared public concern about the integrity of the judiciary after allegations interference surfaced. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — The Parliamentary Caucus on Reform and Good Governance has backed calls for the government to establish a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to look into claims of judicial interference.

Its deputy chairman Lim Kit Siang said the Caucus viewed the allegation seriously, calling it a grave matter that warranted immediate attention.

“The Caucus met... and we deliberated on an issue that we fear may affect the integrity of our judiciary,” The Iskandar Puteri MP told reporters in Parliament here.

“We view with utmost seriousness the allegation by the Court of Appeal judge that received widespread press coverage.”

He said the panel shared public concern about the integrity of the judiciary after the allegation surfaced.

“We recommend that a RCI be established in order to protect the integrity of judicial institutions,” he said.

