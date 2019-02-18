MACC confirms met judge over claims of judicial interference

The MACC urged the public with information related to the matters set out in the affidavit to report directly to the nearest MACC office. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 18 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today met with Court of Appeal judge Datuk Dr Hamid Sultan Abu Backer over his recent 63-page affidavit, filed last week, on allegations of judicial interference.

The meeting, aimed at gathering information related to the affidavit, took place at Hamid Sultan’s chambers at the Palace of Justice here.

“During the meeting, no recording of the conversation was carried out by the MACC,” the commission said in a statement.

The MACC said it would study the information from the affidavit and continue investigations if there was ground concerning issues related to corruption and abuse of power in accordance with the provisions of the law stipulated in the MACC Act 2009.

The MACC also urged the public with information related to the matters set out in the affidavit to report directly to the nearest MACC office.

“Every informant will be protected under the Whistleblower Act 2010,” the MACC said.

The affidavit revealed, among others, explosive and detailed information in relation to numerous incidences of alleged judicial interference within the Malaysian judiciary, including alleged judicial interference in Karpal Singh’s sedition appeal decision at the Court of Appeal.

Hamid Sultan, in a meeting today, suggested the setting up of a special task force aimed at initiating the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI), the MACC said. — Bernama