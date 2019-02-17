Dr M: PAS only backed BN in Cameron Highlands because of Pakatan’s DAP candidate

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during press conference in Puchong February 17, 2019. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUCHONG, Feb 17 ― Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today insisted that PAS will not support Umno in the Semenyih by-election.

In a press conference today, Dr Mahathir said he spoke the truth and the reason behind PAS's backing of Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) during the Cameron Highlands by-election was due to a DAP candidate being fielded there.

“I have to say the truth. Hadi, Takiyuddin and Samsuri confessed (to me) that they will not support Umno this time (in Semenyih polls) because Umno's opponent is not from DAP. They supported Umno in Cameron Highlands because the candidate was from DAP, so they supported Umno.

“This time the fight isn't with DAP but with PPBM and they said they won't support but they also said they don't want to declare it. But after I heard their denials, I was forced to speak up on what really happened.

“What really happened was they admitted that they are not supporting Umno, PPBM or PH and their leaders won't show their support.

“But as we can see, their leaders attend (Umno's ceramah) too,” said Dr Mahathir who had also referred to PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan and Terengganu MB Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

When asked regarding a written admission by Abdul Hadi on not supporting Umno, the Langkawi MP said it was a proposal but they also gave Dr Mahathir a signed admission by Takiyuddin.

At the same time, Dr Mahathir also said that he and the PAS representatives had also discussed on more cooperation at the administrative level.