KL police set up snatch theft team

City police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the team is made up of 200 officers. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — The Kuala Lumpur police have formed a special team to curb snatch theft in an effort to make the federal capital a safe city.

City police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said it was formed early this month and involved 200 policemen.

“I view seriously cases involving snatch theft because of the trauma caused to victims. I want people to feel safe when in the federal capital. Our focus is to cripple the snatch theft syndicate and make Kuala Lumpur a safe city.

“I advise the public not to walk in lonely places and avoid walking alone and wear valuables or jewellery that can attract the attention of criminals,” he told a media conference at the Dang Wangi police headquarters here today.

The public with information on robbery or any crime should contact the Kuala Lumpur police hotline at 03-2115999 or the nearest police station.

In another development, Mazlan said the police had crippled the “Mat Top” snatch gang with the arrest of 11 men, believed to be its members, including its leader.

This followed the arrest of a 22-year-old man at Jalan Raja Chulan last January 28 and he led police to the arrest of the others, aged between 21 and 35 at a house in Kampung Simpang Tiga, Gombak near here, at 12.30pm last February 2, he added.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the gang had been active in the Klang Valley since 2016 and the gang members targeted on pedestrians wearing jewellery.

“Police also found that the gang leader lives in luxury and has a Mercedes-Benz car, a Honda Jazz car, a Ducati Hypermotard motorcycle, as well as a Yamaha 125Z and Yamaha NVX motorcycle and with bank savings of about RM217,000,” he added. — Bernama