Judiciary files police report on judge’s interference claims

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — The judiciary announced today it has filed a police complaint to look into a senior judge’s allegations of judicial interference and corruption.

The judiciary, however, did not address the contents of Court of Appeal Judge Datuk Hamid Sultan Abu Backer’s affidavit filed yesterday that alleged, among others, that some members of the judiciary had been working with private parties to defraud the government.

“As the action is pending in the courts, we do not intend to address the content of the allegations, save to say that the allegations in the affidavit against the Judiciary as an institution are sweeping, and consequently may have the effect of tarnishing the image of the Judiciary as a whole.

“This may also well result in public confidence in the Institution being undermined. That in turn, has an adverse effect on the proper functioning of the administration of justice. The Judiciary has therefore lodged a police report in respect of these allegations,” said the judiciary in a statement issued by the Office of the Chief Registrar.

The judiciary also said it was currently implementing “substantive” reforms, but did not explain what they were.

“It is to be noted that the Institutional Reform Committee has met with the Judiciary and made recommendations that are currently being implemented as well,” said the judiciary without explaining further.

The judiciary also said it was up to the government to decide on whether to institute a royal commission of inquiry into Hamid’s claims.

In an explosive allegation against the CJ, Hamid had in a sworn affidavit claimed a judge he named as “ARLC” had interfered in a majority decision in the proceeding to acquit the late DAP national chairperson Karpal Singh of his charge under the Sedition Act, leading Karpal’s sedition conviction to be upheld by the Court of Appeal.

His affidavit also claimed that a chief justice interfered with the promotion of some judges and those who made decisions contrary to his instructions had their career progression blocked.

Hamid’s affidavit was filed yesterday in support of lawyer Sangeet Kaur Deo’s application to declare a chief justice’s failure in defending the integrity of the judiciary in two cases.