Dr M: PPBM to enter Sabah

PPBM chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks to reporters after the party’s high council meeting at Yayasan Al Bukhary February 15,2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia will establish a chapter in Sabah, chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad confirmed today.

The move comes despite the ruling Sabah coalition’s attempts to dissuade the peninsular-based PPBM from setting up camp in the Borneo state.

PPBM is believed to be keen on entering Sabah in order to absorb former Umno lawmakers from the state who are currently independent.

The move could mean another major step towards the coveted parliamentary supermajority that would let Pakatan Harapan undertake sweeping legal reforms including amending the Federal Constitution.

Earlier this week, PPBM announced it was absorbing seven former Umno MPs after their period in political limbo.

The controversial move effectively gives PH, in combination with Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal’s Parti Warisan Sabah, control of 134 seats in the 222-member Parliament.

Warisan is aligned with PH but not officially a component.

There are six former Sabah Umno MPs who are officially independent: Datuk Abd Rahim Bakri (Kudat), Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun (Beaufort), Datuk Zakaria Mohd Edris (Libaran), Hafez Yamani Musa (Sipitang), Datuk Seri Anifah Aman (Kimanis), and Datuk Ronald Kiandee (Beluran).

If all six enter PPBM as expected, it would leave PH within eight seats of securing a two-thirds majority in Parliament that no federal government has enjoyed since 2008.

While some in PH have stated their misgivings over PPBM’s acceptance of the former lawmakers, such as PKR vice president Rafizi Ramli who called it a betrayal of voters, there have not been ultimatums issued towards PPBM.

