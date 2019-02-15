As uproar continues, cops recommend end to ‘Love in George Town’

A poster for the play ‘Love in George Town’, previously called ‘Sex in George Town City’, is seen at Penangpac in George Town February 14, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 15 — State police concede the Love in George Town play at Penangpac is purely a comedy sketch, notwithstanding its previously suggestive name, but said they must still advise its cancellation.

Northeast district police chief Assistant Commissioner Che Zaimani Che Awang said authorities found no elements of pornography or obscenity in the two-hour play that opened last night, but explained that the misperception caused by its previous title still remained.

The Love in George Town play, by Fa Abdul of Big Nose Production, was previously advertised as Sex in George Town City and subtitled “the longer you wait, the harder it gets”.

“The production company’s advertisements of the play have led to confusion and misled certain groups into thinking it was a pornographic performance,” he said in a brief statement today.

Groups still believe that immoral activities were taking place as part of the play, he added.

The police and the city council, as the licensing authority, have met with the production company to discuss the issues regarding the performance and its misleading advertisements, he said.

“We have advised the production company to cancel the show due to the confusion that arose from their misleading advertisements,” he said.

He said the onus is now on the city council to decide if it will allow the show to continue.

Last night, a small group of demonstrators protested at the entrance of the theatre in Straits Quay while condemning the performance as a “campaign to promote free sex and immoral activities”.

The group from the Jaringan Muslimim Pulau Pinang accused Penangpac of trying to promote sexual promiscuity as well as the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transsexual (LGBT) lifestyle.

The Muslim group lodged a police report against the play on Monday and the production company changed the title of the play to Love in George Town.

Fa issued a statement explaining that it was a comedy play consisting of ten sketches featuring couples in various situations discussing social issues involving relationships and marriage.

She also lodged a counter report against the group.

The change in the title did not appease the group as they insisted the title change meant the production had something to hide and demanded it be cancelled immediately.

There was a heavy plainclothes police presence at the theatre last night to control the dozen of protestors and several plainclothes policemen stayed inside the theatre to watch the entire play.

The play was supposed to be staged from February 14 to February 17.

Due to the protest and advice from the police, it is learnt that the production company plans to cancel the play entirely.

Penangpac publicity manager Alexander Ooi said Fa will be issuing a statement on this soon.