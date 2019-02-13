Guan Eng to seek legal advice on insinuations over qualifications

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya February 13, 2019. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 13 — Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said today he would leave to his lawyer the issue of people questioning his status as a professional accountant.

“I leave this to my lawyer,” he told reporters, who had sought his response on his status as a professional accountant being questioned, at the presentation of cheques to registered Tahfiz schools at the Finance Ministry.

Tony Pua, the political secretary to the finance minister, had said that Lim might file a defamation suit against MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong and the media for continuing to question his status as a professional account.

Wee had questioned Lim’s status as a qualified professional accountant as stated in the biodata column in the personal website of the DAP secretary-general — limguaneng.com.

Asked whether the Cabinet meeting today discussed the issue of fake academic qualifications, Lim replied: “No.” — Bernama