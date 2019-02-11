Defence Ministry denies RM4m sponsorship for solo runner

The Defence Ministry stated that it only supported athlete Suwaibah Muhammad Nasir’s efforts, and that there was no money or sponsorship involved. — Picture via Facebook/Suwaibah Nasir

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11— The Defence Ministry today denied providing athlete Suwaibah Muhammad Nasir with a RM4-million sponsorship in order for her to fund an international tower running tour to “conquer” 30 tallest towers.

In a statement, the ministry stated that it only supported Suwaibah’s efforts, and that there was no money or sponsorship involved.

“The Defence Minister YB Mohamad Sabu and the Ministry of Defence has never sponsored the RM4 million costs needed by solo runner Suwaibah Muhammad Nasir,” the statement read.

The ministry added that it was unfair for any other athlete to question its support for Suwaibah if they themselves have not attempted to make contact with the ministry.

Suwaibah’s quest for RM4 million to fund an international tower running tour has been met by criticism by Asian tower running champion Soh Wai Ching.

Soh had reportedly said he could do the running tower with just a fraction of the RM4 million tag, and had also questioned the Defence Ministry’s support for Suwaibah.