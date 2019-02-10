Mandatory counselling possible for parents with addicted children

File picture shows National Anti-Drugs Agency director-general Datuk Seri Zulkifli Abdullah at a press conference after visiting the Perlop Cure and Care Rehabilitation Centre in Sungai Siput September 5, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUANTAN, Feb 10 — Parents of children addicted to drugs may have to attend compulsory counselling sessions in the future.

National Anti-Drugs Agency (NADA) director-general Datuk Seri Zulkifli Abdullah said the matter was agreed upon at a Cabinet committee meeting after NADA made the recommendation, taking into account the role of parents in assisting those involved in drug abuse.

“So far, most of the parents who attend community events organised by NADA are those whose children are not involved in drug-related problems.

“Once the counselling sessions are made compulsory, we hope parents will be more informed about the problem, and on ways to help their children,” he said.

Zulkifli was speaking to reporters after attending Pahang NADA’s appreciation ceremony with smart and strategic partners at the Pahang Fire and Rescue Department Headquarters in Indera Mahkota here yesterday. — Bernama