Siti Kasim claims senior cop wants her charged over 'middle-finger' incident

Lawyer Siti Kasim had flipped the middle finger as a gesture to hecklers at a September 5 forum in 2016, on PAS’ Shariah Bill. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 ― Lawyer-cum-activist Siti Kasim has claimed that a senior police officer is out to get her and wants her charged over the infamous middle-finger flipping incident, which happened three years ago.

In a statement posted on her Facebook account late last night, Siti also identified the officer as a purported “Selangor OCCI”, only by the name Fadzil.

Siti also called on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to look into the conduct of the said Fadzil, claiming to have been told negative things by many, about the said officer.

“I have been keeping this quiet, but I think I must get this out to the public. I know the OCCI SELANGOR who's name Fadzil has been trying to put me behind bars. I do believe he orchestrated the raiding into my house with the ridiculous mind blowing kidnapping charge. If not because of the unplanned video that went viral, I would be facing a charge for a capital offence.

“Kidnapping carries the death penalty! How I know this you may ask... I have evidence of it of course. Why does he want to get me you may ask again... well... I was told he is an Islamist who hates my guts. And the Islamists are out to get me by hook or by crook,” Siti wrote.

Last year, the police raided Siti's home, saying they received a report accusing the lawyer of abducting her client, then 24-year-old Anis Nur Izzaty Ruslan from a hospital, while under police custody and holding the latter in her home.

This they said, led them to conduct a search of the premises that resulted in Siti’s arrest under the Penal Code’s Section 186 for allegedly obstructing a public servant from discharging public duties.

Anis was purportedly taking shelter at Siti’s home from her allegedly abusive mother.

In her statement, Siti also questioned as to the outcome of the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission’s (EAIC) investigation over the incident, alleging that Anis is still being harassed by religious authorities.

She also took the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) to task, asking how such “frivolous” charge was allowed to proceed against her, owing to the middle-finger incident.

“What the hell is going on? Why is the AG Chambers allowed this frivolous charge to go on?

“What is next? Am I going to disappear like Pastor Koh or Amri Che Mat?

“This country cannot be allowed to be run by people like Skuad Badar or Islamist Gestapo in uniforms, hiding behind draconian laws that need to be abolished. The persecution of citizens who fight for a just and fair Malaysia for All Malaysians must end now.

“Believe me, I will fight this to the very end. Islamofascists are not going to shake me. You are making me stronger,” Siti wrote.

Siti Kasim had flipped the middle finger as a gesture to hecklers at a September 5 forum in 2016, on PAS’ Shariah Bill.

The video, taken at the “Pindaan Akta 355: Antara Realiti Dan Persepsi” forum went viral. The forum was about PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s private member’s Bill that seeks to amend the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965 (Act 355) in order to expand the powers of the Shariah courts.

Siti has criticised the proposed legislation, saying that although proponents from PAS and Umno claim that it is not a hudud Bill, the suggested amendment will allow for punishments prescribed by the strict Islamic penal code.