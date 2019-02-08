MyEG receives warning for non-compliance in RM9.46m penalty

Screengrab of the MyEG portal on the internet May 14, 2018.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — The Malaysia Competition Commission (MyCC) has warned MyEG Services Bhd for continuously been in non-compliance with the decision of the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) on December 28, 2018 to pay a daily penalty of RM7,500.

The penalty has now totalled RM9.46 million.

In a statement today, the MyCC said upon the dismissal of MyEG’s Judicial Review application by the High Court on Jan 22, 2019, the commission has instructed its solicitors to demand compliance with the remedial orders as set out in paragraphs 58 (iii) and 58 (iv) of the CAT decision and for the payment of the daily penalty.

“The daily penalty of RM7,500.00 will continue to accumulate until compliance by MyEG with the directives imposed by the CAT in paragraph 58 of the CAT Decision and the total financial penalty to date, has accumulated to RM9.46 million,” MyCC said.

MyCC is the primary competition authority responsible for safeguarding the competition process in Malaysia and it is prepared to take all actions deemed necessary to ensure MyEG’s compliance with the directives.

On January 25, MyEG reportedly said it would appeal against the penalty imposed by MyCC for abusing its market position in the provision and management of online foreign workers’ permit renewal. — Bernama