Customs, police seize millions of Eramin 5 pills worth RM60m in Port Klang raid

Customs director-general Datuk Seri T. Subromaniam shows the motorcycle exhaust pipes that were used to conceal the Eramin 5 pills during a press conference in Nilai February 8, 2019. — Bernama pic

NILAI, Feb 8 — The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) Narcotics Branch in collaboration with the Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN) seized three million Eramin 5 pills valued at RM60 million in an operation at North Port in Port Klang, last month.

Customs director-general Datuk Seri T. Subromaniam said in the January 31 raid, the drugs were found in motorcycle exhaust pipes in one of the two containers which had arrived from Taipei, Taiwan.

He said a local man who is a company director and in his 20s, was also arrested.

“On checking we found Eramin 5 pills weighing 480kg hidden in 1,248 exhaust pipes in one of the 20-foot containers.

“The containers which were registered to contain vehicle spare parts had arrived since December.

“Sniffer dogs used in the operation gave positive signals on the exhaust tubes forcing the team to split the tubes with metal cutters. A narcotics trace detector revealed the substance was positive for nimetazepam,” he told a press conference here.

Also present were Customs deputy director-general (Enforcement and Compliance) Datuk Azimah Abd Hamid and Bukit Aman JSJN deputy director Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat.

Subromaniam attributed the success of operation to the establishment of the joint JKDM and Bukit Aman JSJN committee to fight drug smuggling activities.

He said the drugs were believed to be for the local market and could be used by about 300,000 people.

“We will continue to Investigate to see if there are other parties including shipping agents, involved,” he said adding that the suspect has been remanded until February 13 to facilitate investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama