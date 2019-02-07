Accused claims to have documented evidence of Kevin Morais’ murder

Deputy public prosecutor Datuk Anthony Kevin Morais’ body was found in a barrel filled with concrete four years ago. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — The seventh accused in the murder of deputy public prosecutor Datuk Anthony Kevin Morais, whose body was found in a barrel filled with concrete four years ago, told the High Court here that he has evidence to all the events that befell Kevin Morais.

S. Ravi Chandaran, 48, also reiterated to the court that all the evidence given during the trial was genuine and not fictitious.

“Everything (that happened to Kevin Morais) is true. There is proof for every event that had taken place. I have proof of everything I have said,” he said during a re-examination by counsel A. Sheelan who represented him during the defence proceedings today.

Ravi Chandaran said this after being asked by Sheelan to explain why, during the previous hearing, he disagreed with the suggestion that he had dragged a prison official, Kevin Morais’ brother, Richard Morais, and even his former lawyer, V. Rajehgopal, into the case by making up stories to save himself.

To the question on whether he had also tried to implicate the first accused, Colonel Dr R. Kunaseegaran in the murder case, Ravi Chandaran said:

“Kevin Morais’ death was not my doing, I’ve told the court before, it was the doctor who caused the death of Kevin Morais.”

Ravi Chandaran, R. Dinishwaran, AK Thinesh Kumar, M. Vishwanath, S. Nimalan and Dr Kunaseegaran, pleaded not guilty to the charge of killing Kevin Morais on the way from Jalan Dutamas 1, Sentul to No 1 Jalan USJ 1/6D, Subang Jaya, between 7am and 8pm on September 4, 2015.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 34 of the same law, carries the mandatory death sentence, upon conviction.

Dinishwaran, 27, Thinesh Kumar, 26, Vishwanath, 29, and Nimalan, 26, were represented by counsel Rajehgopal while Dr Kunaseegaran, 56, was represented by lawyer Datuk N. Sivananthan.

The prosecution was led by Deputy Public Prosecutor Saiful Edris Zainuddin.

The hearing before Judge Datuk Azman Abdullah continues on March 21. — Bernama