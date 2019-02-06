PLUS reports slow traffic at some places on North-South Expressway at noon

File picture of the North-South Expressway. Traffic movement at several stretches of the highway was reported to be slow moving. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 ― Traffic movement at several stretches of the North-South Expressway (NSE) was reported to be slow moving as at noon today.

A PLUS Malaysia Berhad spokesperson said in the northern region, traffic flow from Ipoh to Simpang Pulai was slow moving as well as from Sungai Perak Rest and Service (R&R) area towards the Menora Tunnel.

“The traffic is also slow moving from Permatang Pauh to Perai due to the high volume of vehicles.

“In the southern region, traffic is slow from Senawang to Port Dickson and after the Sungai Besi Toll Plaza heading towards the city centre,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Meanwhile, a Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesman said the traffic movement at the East Coast Expressway 1 & 2 (LPT 1 & 2) was reported to be smooth on both directions.

“Traffic flow is also smooth and under control at the Penang Bridge and the Sultan Abdul Halim Muadzam Shah Bridge in both directions,” he said.

People can access the latest information on the traffic situation by contacting the toll-free Plusline at 1800-88-0000 or www.twitter.com/plustrafik and the LLM line at 1-800-88-7752 or www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. ― Bernama