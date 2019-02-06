Hishammuddin visits old pal Azmin at home

Azmin Azmin later replied to Hishammuddin's Tweet saying he was visited by an old friend. — Picture via Twitter/Hishammudin Hussein

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein today visited his old pal Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali at his home in Ampang where he is recuperating after having undergone surgery at a hospital.

Hishammuddin who was accompanied by his wife Datin Seri Tengku Marsilla Tengku Abdullah posted a picture of both of them with Azmin and his wife Shamshida Taharin on his Twitter account with a caption that read: "Wishing Azmin Ali a speedy recovery."

Azmin later replied to Hishammuddin's Tweet saying he was visited by an old friend and thanked the former defence minister and his wife Tengku Marsilla.

Azmin also joked: "Hisham drove himself to my house in Ampang, apparently he has a driving licenze."

It is unclear why Azmin had sought surgery but he has since been discharged from the undisclosed medical facility.

News of his hospitalisation emerged via photographs of him with his well-wishers such as Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah and the prime minister’s wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Ali, among others.

Earlier last month photographs of Azmin and Hishammuddin in Morocco had caught the attention of political speculators and set tongues wagging. Several photographs and even a video said to be taken by Azmin’s eldest son Ameer Azmin was circulated on social media showing not just Azmin and Hishammuddin but their families posing for group pictures in the last week of December.

One of the pictures was captioned “our families reunited”.

Azmin verified that the photographs of him and Hishammuddin in Morocco were taken recently, but added that their meeting there was coincidental.

Azmin said he was friends with the former Umno vice-president, but insisted their relationship dates back decades and does not signal any tie-up between their two parties.