Smoking ban kicks in at all Sabah eateries today

Norazlinah is confident that the smoking ban would help reduce the number of smokers in the state. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUNAK, Feb 1 — The people of Sabah are ready for the smoking ban on food premises which begins today, said Assistant Minister of Health and People’s Wellbeing, Norazlinah Arif.

She said since the smoking ban was enforced at the central level on Jan 1, Sabahans, especially the youths, had taken the initiative to smoke outside the food premises from a three-metre distance as set by the Ministry of Health.

“It cannot be denied that there are grievances over the ban but the complaints are personal and generally the smokers do not mind as the move is for the good of us all.”

She said this to reporters after launching the Chinese New Year Festive Season Price Control Scheme for Kunak and Semporna districts here yesterday

Norazlinah, who is also Kunak state assemblyman is confident that with the smoking ban being enforced the number of smokers in the state would be reduced. — Bernama