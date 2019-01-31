Father of CityOne explosion victim to get new house

Tchee Foh Hin’s son Kiom Joong was one of the victims killed in the explosion at CityOne Megamall shopping centre last year. — Picture from Bomba Sarawak

KUCHING, Jan 31 — A new house will be built for Tchee Foh Hin, whose son was one of the victims killed in the explosion at CityOne Megamall shopping centre here last year.

Deputy Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Chong Chieng Jen said the house, costing RM76,000, would be built under the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department’s “Rumah Sejahteraku” programme on a piece of land belonging to the family in Stutong Baru.

“Construction of the house will begin after the Chinese New Year, on February 15, with the land title already handed over to him (Foh Hin) yesterday.

“The cost of the house will be borne by the Pakatan Harapan government and from public contributions,” he told reporters at Foh Hin’s house today.

Meanwhile, Foh Hin regarded the land and house as Chinese New Year ang pau for him and his family.

“I have never received such huge contributions and I am indeed very grateful to finally have a piece of land and a house,” he said.

The incident, which occurred on December 4 last year, was believed to have been caused by a gas explosion at 3.30pm. Three men died and 44 others were injured.

Besides Foh Hin’s son, Tchee Kiom Joong, 24, the other two people who died were identified as O. Kui Lim, 49, and Chin Hsien Loong, 29. — Bernama