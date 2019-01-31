Developers to give 10pc discount for upcoming, new homes at 2019 expo

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng (centre) at a press conference for the 2019 edition of the Malaysian Property Expo in Kelana Jaya January 31, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PETALING JAYA, Jan 31 — Developers have agreed to offer a 10 per cent discount for all upcoming and unsold properties as part of the public-private Home Ownership Campaign (HOC) 2019 that started earlier this year.

The Real Estate and Housing Development Agency (Rehda) announced the offer at a press conference for the 2019 edition of the Malaysian Property Expo (Mapex), which will take place nationwide from March to June.

The 10 per cent discount comes on top of the government’s move to waive the stamp duty for homes priced up to RM1 million, announced by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

“The (discount and) stamp duty waiver...is one of the solutions to solve the overhang and mismatch in supplies,” Lim said at the press conference.

Mapex 2019 will be held in conjunction with the HOC 2019, a federal initiative to make home purchases more accessible to lower— and middle-income earners.

Housing was a key election pledge by Pakatan Harapan before it took power in the May 9 general election.

MORE TO COME