Altantuya’s son tells court of ‘lonely, painful, sad’ childhood after her murder

Altantuya Shaariibuu’s son, Mungunshagi Bayarjargal (right), is pictured at Shah Alam High Court January 30, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Jan 30 — The son of the slain Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu told the High Court here today that their family went through a lot of difficulties and had a challenging life after her death.

Testifying as the fourth witness in the family’s RM100 million suit against the Malaysian government, Mungunshagai Bayarjargal, who was nine at the time, said he had a tough time coping with his mother’s passing.

“It was very hurtful when people around me were always talking about her murder in Malaysia, especially in Ulaanbaatar, where the community is small and everyone knows each other. It was totally unbearable for me as a young child.

“For the first three years or so, I had to spend my three summer vacations living with relatives in the countryside just to escape the gossip over my mother’s murder in Malaysia.

“It was a very lonely, painful and sad time growing up as I remember clearly listening to my friends’ parents telling their children not to play with me just because my mother was murdered in Malaysia,” he said.

