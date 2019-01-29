Mat Sabu: Defence Ministry’s first White Paper to be presented to Cabinet in July

Mohamad Sabu said the document will be formulated with Malaysia’s foreign policy, economic strength and security readiness in mind. ― Picture by FIrdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — The Defence Ministry’s first Defence White Paper (DWP), which will clearly inform the public about its priorities and plans to bolster national security, is expected to be tabled in Cabinet in July, said minister Mohamad Sabu.

He said the document will be formulated with Malaysia’s foreign policy, economic strength and security readiness in mind.

He said it will help outline his ministry’s policies for the next 10 years but it will be subject to change on a year-on-year basis depending on the efficacy of the policies.

“As a public document, the DWP will provide an insight into the role of the Ministry of Defence in safeguarding the nation’s defence as stipulated in the provisions of the Federal Constitution and its generic legal frameworks and national priorities,” he told reporters after chairing a High-Level Roundtable on the DWP here today.

“Reaffirming the implementation of the DWP to be intertwined with Malaysia’s foreign and internal security policies. This is to ensure the DWP implementation conforms to the international treaties and domestic legal requirements.

“The DWP also will acknowledge the consequential role of economic sustainability to provide vital support towards an integrated defence industry sphere, whilst promoting continuous development of science, technology and innovation in the defence and security sector.”

Among those present at the meeting were Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun and Armed Forces Chief General Tan Sri Zulkifli Zainal Abidin.

Mohamad added that the DWP will provide the necessary support in promoting foreign policy through peaceful means by working hand-in-hand with relevant lead ministries and taking cognisance of peaceful diplomacy and effective negotiations, especially within the framework of Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean).

“We will emphasise the importance of defence and military cooperation and its role in promoting regional peace and security,” he said.