Dr M now says no decision yet on ECRL

PETALING JAYA, Jan 29 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today confirmed that no final decision has been made with regards to the construction of the China-backed East Coast Rail Link (ECRL).

His announcement comes amidst heightened speculation that the mega project has been scrapped.

“No decision has been made. We feel that we should give time for both sides to come up with a solution to the problem.

“I am not in a position to give the explanation about what we are going to do, but no decision has been made at this moment,” he told reporters today.

He said there may be more negotiations, adding that “certain people” have already been given the task to solve the matter.

