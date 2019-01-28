Penang records worrying surge in dengue cases

Dr Afif Bahardin displays the Predict and Beat Dengue app on a smartphone during a media conference at Wisma Persekutuan, George Town January 28, 2019. — Picture Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 28 — State exco Dr Afif Bahardin today said that dengue has claimed three lives this month as compared to zero fatalities in the same period last year.

The health committee chairman said this is a worrying increase in dengue cases.

“As at January 26, a total of 974 dengue cases were reported compared to 324 cases during the same period last year, this is a 200.62 per cent increase,” he told reporters during a press conference.

He said six hotspots have been identified in Mutiara Idaman in the island, Machang Bubok, Perai Customs Quarters, Juru, Taman Pauh and Permata Apartment in Central Seberang Perai.

To combat dengue, Dr Afif said the state introduced a “Predict and Beat Dengue App” back in 2017.

“Users can access this application which will provide a warning on dengue hotspots in the state,” he said.

The application will post information and updates of dengue cases in Penang based on the latest dengue statistics.

He urged the public to download the application to prevent the spread of dengue cases in the state and advised everyone to keep their homes and compounds clean.

“Those suffering from signs of dengue such as body aches, vomiting, rashes and loss of appetite must seek immediate medical attention at the clinic or hospital,” he said.