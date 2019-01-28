Instant RM300 fine for six driving offences from tomorrow until Feb 12

Police have earmarked 10 accident hotspots to be heavily monitored for the 15-day road safety operation. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — Motorists take note!

Reckless drivers who commit one of six major driving offences from tomorrow until February 12 will be fined RM300 on-the-spot as part of Ops Selamat 14 (Road Safety Operation) ahead of the Chinese New Year holidays.

The six offences highlighted by police include speeding, driving in the emergency lane, using your mobile phone while driving, cutting queue, overtaking on double lines and running a red light.

On-the-spot RM300 summons for any of these driving offences from tomorrow until February 12. — Graphic by Nurul Huda Mohd Dan

In an effort to minimise road accidents throughout the festive season, 13 police officers and 184 rank-and-file policemen will be deployed to accident hotspots to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city.

Additionally, Kuala Lumpur police have earmarked 10 accident hotspots for the operation that will be heavily monitored for 15 days.

The locations include along Jalan Kepong, Jalan Cheras, Jalan Ipoh, Jalan Tun Razak, Jalan Kuching, Jalan Duta, Jalan Sungai Besi, Jalan Ampang, Jalan Klang Lama and the Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2).

Earlier, it was reported that the number of accidents from Ops Selamat 12 (2017) to 13 (2018) had seen a huge increase from 2,363 to 2,586 which was a 9.43 per cent rise, and vehicle damage increased from 2,299 to 2,550, a 10.9 per cent surge.