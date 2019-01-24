Najib campaigning in Cameron Highlands ‘at people’s request’

A man hugs Datuk Seri Najib Razak upon his arrival at the Masjid Kampung Raja in Cameron Highlands January 17, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LIPIS, Jan 24 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said today he was campaigning in the Cameron Highlands parliamentary by-election at the request of the local community.

Najib, 65, who went on a walkabout at the morning market at Felda Sungai Koyan 1, here, said the Sungai Koyan residents had invited him in appreciation of the work done by the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government.

“I have come to campaign on the wishes of the local community and the (Pahang) Menteri Besar (Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail), who is the director of operations (of the Cameron Highlands by-election BN machinery). I have done a lot for them,” he said as he posed for photographs with several people at the market.

Replying to a question, Najib said the BN had a good chance of retaining the seat in the by-election.

Polling is on Saturday.

The by-election is a four-cornered contest among M. Manogaran of PH, Ramli Mohd Noor of BN and two independents, Wong Seng Yee and Sallehudin Ab Talib. It is being held following the Election Court’s nullification of the victory of Datuk C. Sivarraajh of BN in the 14th general election due to vote-buying. — Bernama