Five ex-Federal Court judges appointed to judge alleged misconduct of ex-EC members

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — Five retired Federal Court judges have been appointed to form a tribunal that will be examining the alleged misconduct of former Election Commission members, with the tribunal to start work next Monday.

Attorney General (AG) Tommy Thomas announced that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had appointed the five former judges to the tribunal, namely Tan Sri Steve Shim Lip Kiong — who will be chairing the tribunal — Tan Sri Zaleh Zahari, Tan Sri Suriyadi Halim Omar, Tan Sri Jeffrey Tan Kok Wha and Datuk Prasad Sandosham Abraham.

“The Tribunal will convene in the Klang Court on Monday, January 28, 2019 at 10am, to deliberate on matters pursuant to their mandate by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, in relation to the following six members of the Election Commission,” he said in a statement today.

