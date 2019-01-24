DPM congratulates new Agong

Pahang Sultan Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (left) has been appointed as the new Yang di-Pertuan Agong. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 ― Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail congratulates the Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al Musta'in Billah Shah who is picked as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“Congratulations to Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta'in Billah in conjunction with his appointment as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong. Long live the King,” she said in her notes on her Twitter.

Sultan Abdullah was today picked as the new Yang di-Pertuan Agong for a five-year period effective January 31, 2019. His selection was made at the 251st (Special) Conference of Rulers at Istana Negara today.

According to a statement from the Keeper of the Royal Seal Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad today, the meeting also picked the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah as Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong for the same period.

