I saw accused holding steam iron, witness tells Zulfarhan murder trial

Zulfarhan poses in full ceremonial uniform with his parents at the campus of Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia. — Picture courtesy of Zulkarnain Idros

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — A witness told the High Court here today that he saw one of the accused in the Cadet Marine Officer Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain’s murder case holding the steam iron before the murder.

Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) student Muhammad Ilham Zamree, 22, who has known the victim since they were 16, said at 4.30am on May 22, 2017, he went to room 4-10 to pick up his uniform, which was left there earlier, and saw the accused, Muhammad Najib Mohd Razi, holding a steam iron.

When asked what was Muhammad Najib doing, the witness said he only say Muhammad Najib holding the iron and did not hear any other voice or saw anyone as the room was dark.

The room 4-10, believed to the crime scene where Zulfarhan Osman was tortured and murdered, was occupied by five students, including the first and third accused Muhammad Akmal Zuhairi Azma and Muhammad Najib, who were charged with killing Zulfarhan Osman, as well as Mohamad Lukhmanul Hakim Mohd Zain, who is facing a charge of causing injury to the victim.

During the examination-in-chief by Kuala Lumpur prosecution director Othman Abdullah at the trial which entered its 20th day today, Muhammad Ilham said he only entered the room to pick up his uniform and left immediately after.

On the question why he left in haste, Muhammad Ilham said this was because he was uncomfortable with those in the room, but did not explain what were “those” students were doing.

On whether he knew that Zulfarhan Osman was tortured with a hot steam iron, the witness said he knew but did not see it.

Asked when was the last time he saw Zulfarhan Osman alive, the witness said it was before he returned to his hometown in Johor, but he could not recall the exact date. However, he said he remembered Zulfarhan Osman reminded him not to tell his parents that they were on semester break.

Earlier, the steam iron, believed to be used to torture Zulfarhan Osman was brought into the courtroom and Muhammad Ilham identified the iron as his.

He said that he bought the iron using his own pocket money and he had allowed his friends at the hostel to use it.

“Yes, the steam iron is mine. I share with everyone,” said the 27th prosecution witness who went to the same secondary school as the victim at Sekolah Menengah Teknik Johor Bahru.

Muhammad Ilham said he occupied room 4-07, but placed his iron in room 4-10.

When asked why, he said it was because he spent most of his time in room 4-10, either to do his assignment or simply hanging out or sleeping, because the Wi-Fi speed connection was fast in the room.

Six UPNM students, Muhammad Akmal Zuhairi, Muhammad Azamuddin, Muhammad Najib Mohd Razi, Muhammad Afif Najmudin, Mohamad Shobirin Sabri and Abdoul Hakeem Mohd Ali have pleaded not guilty to the murder and abetment in the murder of Zulfarhan Osman at room 04-10, Jebat hostel block of UPNM between 4.45am and 5.45am, on May 22, 2017.

The charges against them, all aged 22, were made under Section 302 and 109 of the Penal Code which provides for the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

The six, together with 13 other students, were also charged with voluntarily causing hurt to the victim to make him confess to laptop theft, under Section 330 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same code which provides for a maximum jail term of seven years and fine, if convicted.

The hearing before judge Datuk Azman Abdullah continues on January 25. — Bernama