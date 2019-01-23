CNY joy turns to sorrow as family mourns Penang Bridge crash victim

The Mazda CX5 SUV that plunged into the sea from the Penang Bridge on January 20, 2019, is recovered on January 22, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

BUTTERWORTH, Jan 23 — He was excited and sprucing up the family home together with his brother and looking forward to the Chinese New Year celebrations, but that was not meant to be as Moey Yun Peng died when the vehicle he was driving plunged into the sea from the Penang Bridge following a crash on Sunday.

His brother Dennis said that Yun Peng, 20, known in his family circles as Didi, had already begun decorating their house in Taman Kempas and making arrangements to usher in the new year early next month.

“My family including my brother were also planning to buy new clothes, but looks like we’ll have to forget about all that... we are just too sad,” he said, now that there were other arrangements to be made.

Yun Peng, who was studying at a private college in George Town, was reportedly returning home last Sunday when he lost control of the Mazda CX-5 Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) he was driving after colliding into a Toyota Vios at Kilometre 4 on the Penang Penang Bridge. It then plunged into the sea in the 2.54am incident.

Dennis said his parents who were in their sixties were beginning to accept the death of his only sibling, adding that at the same time, the public should not speculate on the cause or on what had happened.

He also requested that the video on the incident that was currently being circulated be deleted for the sake of respecting his family and loved ones.

“It’s sad because my brother’s photographs and the video are being circulated and it is not quite appropriate to do so... let the police conduct a thorough investigation,” he said, his voice choked with emotion.

He also expressed his gratitude to the entire search and rescue team (SAR) who had worked hard and managed to raise the wreck and his brother’s body yesterday, which took over 24 hours.

The vehicle with the body strapped to the driver’s seat was retrieved from the sea at about 6pm.

Dennis also apologised to users of the Penang Bridge who had to put up with the inconvenience and traffic congestion especially during the operation to retrieve the body and vehicle.

He said the funeral of his late brother will be held at the Berapit Chinese Cemetery at 10am tomorrow. — Bernama