Guan Eng: RM5.4b rise in on-oil revenue proves Pakatan’s good governance policy

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur January 22, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — The RM5.4 billion increase in last year’s tax revenue from non-petroleum sources is proof the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government has sound governance policies, the finance minister said today.

Lim Guan Eng was responding to critics who accused him of trying to claim credit for the rise in the 2018 revenue from taxes.

“Yes petroleum tax did increase... but 40 per cent of the collection came from other sources,” Lim told reporters here.

“Petroleum tax rose to RM8.3 billion, but tax from other sources also rose to RM5.4 billion... that means there is still an increase even if, say, petrol price did not go up,” he added.

