Another foreign worker falls to his death at construction site

SUBANG JAYA, Jan 22 — A Bangladeshi worker was killed after a floor of a multi-storey building under construction in Taman Teknologi Subang Hitech here collapsed this afternoon.

Subang Jaya ACP police chief Mohamad Azlin Sadari said in the 4.45pm incident, the victim, known only as Kassim, fell down 14 metres along with steel reinforcement rods and cement mixture.

“He was trapped under the rubble,” he told reporters at the scene.

Selangor Fire and Rescue assistant director of operations Nurizham Mohd Nudin said the victim was located at 5.42pm and extricated at 9.40pm.

He believed the cause was because the cement mixture had not fully hardened.

The victim’s body was sent to the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre nearby. — Bernama