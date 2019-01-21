Police identify car driver in Penang bridge crash (VIDEO)

A wrecked car is seen at KM4 of the Penang Bridge in the early hours of January 20, 2019. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 21 — The identity of the driver of a SUV vehicle involved in an accident at KM4 of the Penang Bridge before it plunged into the sea in the early hours yesterday morning has been identified as 20-year-old Moey Yun Peng.

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the owner of the Mazda CX-5 vehicle had lodged a police report at 5pm yesterday after his 20-year-old son who was driving the vehicle failed to return to the family home in Butterworth.

“The 63-year-old man lodged a police report after his son failed to return home and he received information from his son’s friend that the victim was believed to have been involved in an accident at the Penang Bridge before the vehicle plunged into the sea.

According to the father, the victim was a student of a private college and lives in Taman Kempas, Butterworth, said Nik Ros Azhan here yesterday.

Nik Ros Azhan said that as of now, three independent witnesses and two friends had turned up to assist in the investigations into the accident.

“Police have recorded their statements including two friends as well as an independent witness who saw the incident and handed over his ‘dash cam’ video recording to assist the police,” he said.

Nik Ros Azhan said the case was classified under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and investigations still ongoing. — Bernama