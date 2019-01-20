Lawyers’ group propose breach of ethics tribunal after Kota Kinabalu ‘twist’

Lawyers and activist Siti Kasim dancing with Tommy Thomas (right) on stage at the Opening of the Legal Year Gala Dinner 2019. — Videograb courtesy of Twitter / Rimau XI

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — The Muslim Lawyers Association of Malaysia (PPMM) today said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong can set up a tribunal to take action against members of the judiciary if ethics were breached when they danced at an event in Kota Kinabalu.

Its president Datuk Zainul Rijal Abu Bakar said according to Article 125 of the Federal Constitution, a complaint about breach of ethics should be lodged with the prime minister who will present it to the King for action to be taken by the chief justice.

“However, (in this case) the chief justice himself cannot adjudicate the complaint as he himself was present at the event,” he said in a statement in reference to Tan Sri Richard Malanjum, who had attended the Opening of the Legal Year Gala Dinner 2019 on Friday.

“The Yang Di Pertuan Agong can set up a tribunal if a representation is made by the prime minister for a judge to be sacked for breach of ethics or for other action to be taken under the law if termination is not applicable.”

