KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — It may look like harmless fun when children jump or play inside an elevator, but a lift industry expert warned that these everyday scenes in apartments and shopping complexes can quickly turn into emergency situations.

The Malaysian Lift and Escalator Association Secretary Wong Weng Sum said, such behaviour could disrupt normal lift operations, potentially causing it to stop abruptly, lock or break down.

“If the kids are moving around or jumping while the lift is in operation, it will cause abnormal movement and disrupt the normal operation of the lift.

“It may trigger entrapment and if that happens, the respective authorised technical personnel has to come and rescue you,” he told Bernama when met at the Karnival Hari Pekerja 2026 in Unifi Arena here.

He also advised that children under 12 should not be left alone inside a lift, as their height may not be sufficient to reach the buttons, especially the alarm bell, during emergency situations.

“If the kids, they cannot reach to press the alarm bell button, how to detect them? Nowadays, (there is) CCTV with audio-visual, so you can talk to them, you can hear what they say or whatever, then you can know. But what if some lift doesn’t have CCTV? Kids will be at risk,” he cautioned.

Meanwhile, Wong said lifts and escalators are now essential in urban living, with an estimated 106,000 to 110,000 units in operation nationwide, all under jurisdiction by the Department of Occupational Safety and Health Malaysia (DOSH).

He said all lifts used by the public must comply with safety regulations, undergo monthly maintenance, quarterly inspections and regular certification renewals to ensure safety systems remain functional.

“Whether it is in apartments, offices or shopping centres, if it is for public use, it must comply with safety regulations and be inspected regularly,” he said.

Despite strict regulations, Wong stressed that user behaviour remains a critical aspect of safety, as overcrowding, forcing doors and playful movements inside the cabin can also interfere with the safety features designed to prevent accidents.

He said in high-rise buildings, additional safety layers are built in, including fire lifts for emergency use by the fireman once activated under strict protocols by the Fire and Rescue Department.

Wong also pointed out that modern lifts are equipped with multiple safety features designed to prevent serious incidents.

As Malaysia continues to see growth in high-rise development, he said lift safety remains a shared responsibility among engineers, authorities, building owners and users, including children who may not fully understand the risks.

On career opportunities, Wong said those interested in lift maintenance engineering can start with Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) or vocational qualifications before progressing through competency certification levels in SKM and Lift Competent person course, depending on experience and qualification examinations. — Bernama