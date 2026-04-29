KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Your dog’s fit might soon be better than yours.

Adidas Originals has officially entered the pet game in Malaysia, dropping its first-ever pet collection packed with sporty tees, leather collars and pet carrier bags designed for furry companions with main-character energy.

The collection, which launched today, feels less like a pet accessory line and more like a coordinated streetwear flex for owners who already treat walks like mini runway moments.

Leading the drop is the CALI TEE — a sporty cotton T-shirt for pets featuring Adidas Originals’ iconic three stripes across the shoulders, complete with embroidered and printed Trefoil logos. It comes in four colours: Ballet Pink, Off-White Blue, Bright Yellow and Rustic Green.

In other words, your cat can now technically own more colourways than you.

The tees are available in sizes for small, medium and large breeds, opening the door for everyone from tiny Pomeranians to chunky golden retrievers to tap into the athleisure lifestyle.

The accessories lean even harder into the fashion territory.

There’s a genuine leather collar in burgundy or black, finished with gold Trefoil studs and pendant detailing that gives off luxury streetwear energy.

Meanwhile, the PU leather pet carrier bags arrive in Vintage Brown and Deep Olive Green, complete with Trefoil-print lining and Adidas’ signature diagonal three-stripe design.

Practical details have not been ignored either.

The bags feature ventilated front panels and a roll-up side window aimed at keeping pets comfortable while travelling — whether it’s a café run, mall outing or just a highly photogenic grab ride across town.

The collection retails between RM179 and RM569 and is available now via the Adidas Malaysia website and selected stores nationwide, including outlets at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, The Exchange TRX, Suria KLCC and Sunway Pyramid.