LONDON, April 25 — Britain’s Prince Harry yesterday insisted that he would “always be part of the royal family” despite a public rift, in an interview in Ukraine with a UK broadcaster.

Harry arrived in Kyiv for a surprise trip Thursday, just days before his father King Charles III begins a state visit to the United States hosted by President Donald Trump.

Harry and his wife Meghan quit frontline royal duties in 2020 after falling out with Harry’s family, including his brother Prince William.

But the prince told ITV News he did not recognise the description of himself as “not a working royal”.

“I will always be part of the royal family and I’m here working and doing the very thing that I was born to do, and I enjoy doing it,” he said.

The term “working royal” is used to describe senior members of the royal family who carry out official engagements as representatives of the monarchy.

On Thursday, Harry urged the US to take a decisive role in ending the Russian invasion of Ukraine, adding: “This is a moment for American leadership.”

Responding to his comments, Trump told reporters: “I know one thing, Prince Harry is not speaking for the UK, that’s for sure. I think I am speaking for the UK more than Prince Harry.

“But I appreciate his advice very much,” he added sarcastically. — AFP