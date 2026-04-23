KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Two Malaysian wildcards are set to represent the country at the Red Bull Dance Your Style Regional Finals held for the first time in Singapore on Saturday.

The announcement coincided with the first-ever Red Bull Dance Your Style Asia Tour stop in Malaysia, which took place on April 6 and 7 and featured a workshop and showcase event at Bukit Bintang.

The tour also featured international dancers Majid Kessab, Waackxxxy, Poppin’ C and The D Soraki, who brought their energy to the stage on Malaysian soil.

It concluded with the announcement of Lim Yeow Hwee (Marcus), 26, from Johor Bahru, and Kayllash Thiagarajan, 19, from Kuala Lumpur, as Malaysia’s representatives, who will compete on Saturday.

The duo will go up against top dancers from Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Timor-Leste, Vietnam and Singapore to secure their ticket to the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final in Zurich, Switzerland, this October.

“It feels like a huge honour to represent Malaysia at the first-ever South-east Asia Regional Finals,” said Lim.

“I do feel some pressure because I’m representing the entire Malaysian dance scene, but I’m mostly excited to share my style.

“Our dance culture is special because of our mix of influences — there is so much individuality and passion here, and I really want the world to see that side of Malaysia.”

For Kayllash, this achievement marks a massive personal and professional milestone.

“I feel honoured and grateful for the opportunity.

“Since it’s my first time joining Red Bull Dance Your Style, this is a completely new experience for me,” he shared.

“I think this shows that the Malaysian dance scene has come a long way and we are finally getting the recognition we deserve.

“For my preparation, I’m just staying true to myself and being as honest as possible through my dance.”

Red Bull Dance Your Style is a street dance competition where dancers battle one-on-one, having to freestyle on the spot, reacting to whatever song is played, making it exciting and unpredictable.

The competition is unique compared to others due to its winner being determined by the crowd instead of by judges.

A qualifying competition takes place in each region or country, culminating in a world final.

Beyond their personal achievements, Lim and Kayllash’s advancement to the Red Bull Dance Your Style Regional Finals underscores the strength of Malaysia’s street dance community and its readiness to compete on the global stage with its own distinct style and energy.