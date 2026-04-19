KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — Pokémon GO players, your desire to catch ‘em all might soon be rewarded.

The Pokémon GO Asia Championship Series 2026 is now open and APAC countries players from Hong Kong / Malaysia / Philippines / Singapore, they will be competing under the APAC region.

Besides APAC, the other regions specified to be competing are India, Indonesia, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand.

It’s likely the APAC countries have a much smaller playerbase than the other countries/regions mentioned so were lumped together.

Registration is open from April 14- April 28, 2026 with the qualifier tournament happening on May 3.

You won’t need to travel to play, the qualifier is held online via the website Start.gg.

The top qualifier for each region will have their travel sponsored for Day 1 competition of the 2026 Pokémon World Championships in San Francisco.

Besides travel sponsorship, the regional winner will also have a special in-game avatar item, a t-shirt declaring you as the regional champ.

It won’t however be a walk in the park. After battling through Swiss rounds, the top 16 or 32, depending, will then qualify for the Playoffs which will use a Double Elimination bracket.

There is no charge for entry, just make sure to follow the rules (including sending a list of your Pokémon team) and register before the deadline.

For more information, head to the official website here.