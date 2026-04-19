LONDON, April 19 — For a couple as high-profile as David and Victoria Beckham, a birthday wish is rarely a simple "Happy Birthday."

So, when Victoria turned 52, David took to Instagram in a way only he can: with a heartfelt public tribute that also contained a perfectly aimed, playful jab.

In an Instagram story, the football icon poked fun at his wife of 26 years with a throwback photo of a young Victoria standing in front of a Rolls-Royce.

The accompanying text read: “To my working class wife, happy birthday. We love you.” He then signed off with a cheeky, “Be honest.”

It was a lighthearted nod to a famously viral moment from their 2023 Netflix documentary, Beckham, where David famously interrupted Victoria as she discussed their "working class" upbringing.

After she insisted she was being truthful, David asked the key question: "What car did your dad drive you to school in?" prompting her to sheepishly admit, “OK, in the 80s my dad had a Rolls Royce.”

He did pay her a separate tribute in another Instagram post with the caption: “Happy Birthday to the one & only Posh Spicewe love you so much and we will make sure you have the most special day because as the best Wife , Mum , friend & of course gym partner you deserve too. Happy Birthday We Love You .”

Victoria, touched by the public display, responded in the comments: “I love you so much.” The birthday celebrations also saw her sons Romeo and Cruz sending their love online, though the day was once again marked by the notable silence from her eldest son, Brooklyn, amid their ongoing family rift.