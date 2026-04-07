KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — For Malaysian brides and lovers of sarees and heritage jewellery, two iconic brands from India are bringing a slice of tradition and modern bridal elegance to Malaysia.

NAC Jewellers and Tulsi Madras will host their first-ever Malaysian showcase on April 25 and 26, 2026, offering visitors a curated glimpse into the craftsmanship and heritage behind each creation.

Prarthana Parekh, co-founder of Tulsi Madras, highlighted the significance of Malaysian brides in the brand’s international journey.

“Many Malaysian brides travel specifically to select their Kanchipuram sarees with us, and we are proud to be part of countless weddings. Being included in such meaningful milestones is an honour and inspires us to continue creating pieces that celebrate tradition while embracing modernity,” she said.

NAC Jewellers, too, offers bridal collections that resonate with Malaysian couples. Arjun Varadaraj, executive director at NAC Jewellers, said:

“Our signature collections include bridal classics that carry a strong cultural identity while remaining versatile and elegant. For festive and wedding occasions in Malaysia, NAC jewellery brings familiarity, sophistication, and a legacy to every celebration.”

Crafting legacies in jewellery and sarees

Heritage and meticulous attention to detail define both brands. Arjun emphasised that NAC’s strength lies in combining traditional South Indian artistry with thoughtful design.

“Every piece is rooted in our heritage yet refined for today’s wearer. We focus on intricate detailing, purity and timeless appeal — ensuring each piece is not just jewellery, but a legacy,” he said.

Tulsi Madras similarly maintains a deep connection with its weaving community in creating saree legacies.

“Our team supervises every step to ensure quality is never compromised while supporting weavers who rely on this work for their livelihood,” Prarthana said.

She added that the brand carefully monitors every stage — from sourcing yarn to finishing — to ensure customers receive what they truly value.

Tulsi Madras founders Sandeep Parekh and Prarthana Parekh (left), along with Arjun Varadaraj, executive director of NAC Jewellers, are excited to meet their Malaysian fans. In Chennai, they welcome Malaysian visitors — particularly brides — almost every week.

Blending tradition with contemporary appeal

Both brands have found ways to bridge the past with the present. NAC’s jewellery blends tradition with modern styling, while Tulsi Madras experiments with colours, designs and art forms.

“We keep Kanchipuram as our core fabric but play with modern colours and contemporary designs. Each saree tells a story — from hand painting to unique embroidery — crafted to suit a variety of occasions,” Prarthana said.

She and her partner, Sandeep Parekh, founder of Tulsi Madras, work with artisans across India to incorporate diverse regional embroidery and block printing, providing meaningful employment while sustaining traditional crafts.

“Our range caters to every occasion — from gifting to personal celebrations. Malaysian brides can explore options that suit their style while still connecting with centuries-old craftsmanship,” she added.

Arjun also emphasised the emotional resonance of NAC jewellery for Malaysian customers.

“Malaysia has a vibrant Indian community with a deep appreciation for tradition. NAC’s designs resonate emotionally, blending familiarity with sophistication for both festive and contemporary occasions,” he said.

A curated experience for visitors

“Visitors can expect a curated selection of our finest Kanchipuram sarees and jewellery prepared specifically for Malaysia. Each piece reflects culture, craftsmanship and the communities behind it,” Prarthana said.

Arjun added that NAC has ensured every piece on display meets its vision and standards. Beyond products, both brands aim to foster cultural connections and social sustainability.

“Malaysia has given us so much. Over the years, we have built meaningful relationships with customers, and we are looking forward to connecting again,” Prarthana said.

For more updates, follow: @tulsi.madras and @nacjewellers.