KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — Many people want to look their best when visiting relatives or attending Hari Raya open house gatherings, often opting for branded outfits, handbags, perfumes or accessories.

For some, dressing in line with current trends is a confidence booster. However, the high prices of well-known brands, which can run into thousands of ringgit, mean that not everyone can afford them. This has led many consumers to turn to cheaper imitations that closely resemble the original brands.

For these buyers, it matters little that these items, referred to as “copy ori”, are counterfeits. What matters is the satisfaction of owning the desired bag or accessory, especially with such items flooding the market and easily available at physical stores, as well as on online platforms.

Sales of imitation goods tend to intensify during festive seasons, despite enforcement efforts, and its impact is not limited to international luxury brands but local companies as well.

Leading local hijab brand, Ariani, is among the companies whose products have been imitated and sold at lower prices during the festive season.

Ariani chief executive officer Datin Seri Farah Haryani Muhammad Philip said the company has received complaints from customers who were deceived into purchasing low-quality scarves. In response, the company has taken several measures to protect its brand and prevent confusion among consumers.

“In Malaysia’s fashion industry, some designs are more or less inspired by others. For example, many have copied the cut of Ariani’s tudung. I don’t really mind that. But if the print is exactly the same (as Ariani’s), that’s something I cannot accept because customers may confuse it with the original.

“I’ve received complaints from customers who unknowingly bought counterfeit products (of our brand). So we need to protect both our customers and the Ariani brand,” she told Bernama.

To safeguard the company’s brand, Farah Haryani said Ariani has introduced hologram technology on each of its products to ensure authenticity and prevent customers from being deceived.

“With the hologram, customers can scan it to verify whether the scarf is genuine,” she said.

Sales of imitation goods tend to intensify during festive seasons, despite enforcement efforts. — Bernama pic

Commenting on the issue, Universiti Utara Malaysia School of International Studies deputy dean (Student and Alumni Affairs) Dr Wan Nurisma Ayu Wan Ismail said the purchase of counterfeit goods not only damages brand image but also causes original brand owners to lose income.

She said a report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development and the European Union Intellectual Property Office estimated the global trade in counterfeit goods to be worth around US$467 billion in 2021, equivalent to about 2.3 percent of total global imports.

“Market analysis shows that the trade in counterfeit goods could increase to as much as US$1.79 trillion by 2030. This means that around one out of every US$20 spent globally could go towards counterfeit products.

“This results in major losses for companies that invest heavily in research, product development and brand marketing,” she said, adding that enforcement efforts are crucial to curb such unethical activities.

In Malaysia, she said the government remains committed to tackling the issue through the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, which actively conducts enforcement operations, with seizures of counterfeit goods, including imitations of branded apparel, worth tens of millions of ringgit each year. — Bernama