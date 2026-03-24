MARANG, March 24 — A deep-seated passion for bees since his school days has driven a former bank employee to expand his stingless bee (kelulut) honey business, recording annual sales of hundreds of thousands of ringgit and highlighting the industry’s vast potential in Terengganu.

Stingless bee farm operator Nor Ehsan Abd Rahman, 48, said that his involvement in the field began in Form Three, when he was active in collecting wild bee nests from forests and residential areas.

“I have now successfully developed a stingless bee honey business named Big Bee Honey, marketing various honey-based products, including food items and personal care products such as soap,” he told Bernama at his farm in the Merchang Forest Reserve here recently.

The two-hectare farm was established in 2014 with an initial capital of RM20,000. It now houses over 1,000 stingless bee colony logs, up from the 300 he started with.

“Currently, we have 13 farm workers, including participants from among zakat recipients who undergo eight months of training covering stingless bee care through to business operations,” he said.

Nor Ehsan said the farm’s main challenges include disturbances from wildlife, such as bears, as well as the risk of theft given its proximity to a 1,400-hectare acacia forest, which serves as a nectar source.

This environment allows the honey produced to be categorised as acacia-based monofloral honey rather than multifloral honey derived from various floral sources.

In terms of research and development, Nor Ehsan said his company collaborates with Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT) on stingless bee colony studies, including hosting an international student who conducted research at the farm for a thesis.

He added that Big Bee Honey products have previously entered the Moroccan market through collaborations with UMT and Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM).

“In the domestic market, distribution is carried out online via platforms like TikTok and Shopee, alongside product sales at the Big Bee Honey gallery in Kampung Jambu Bongkok, Merchang, which is open daily,” he said, adding that customers also hail from the United Kingdom, Australia, and Yemen.

Nor Ehsan said the farm recorded annual sales of RM300,000 last year and aims to reach RM500,000 this year through stronger marketing efforts and further international expansion.

Nor Ehsan said the farm recorded annual sales of RM300,000 last year and aims to reach RM500,000 this year through stronger marketing efforts and further international expansion. — Bernama pic

Furthermore, he said Big Bee Honey products hold Halal certification from the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM), the Food Safety is the Responsibility of the Industry (MeSTI) certification from the Ministry of Health, and the Malaysian Good Agricultural Practices (myGAP) certification.

These certifications demonstrate that production adheres to strict procedures regarding quality, hygiene, and food safety.

“Within the next five years, I aim for this farm to become a centre for reference, learning, and practical training, specifically for the B40 group to venture into stingless bee farming,” he said.

Meanwhile, farm worker Maznah Jusoh, 55, said she joined the training programme at the farm under the UMT-Bumiputera Entrepreneur Development Fund (DPUB) after being forced to quit her job as a school canteen worker during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“After five years of theoretical and practical training, I was absorbed as a permanent employee and now earn a better income,” she said. — Bernama