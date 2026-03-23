ALOR SETAR, March 23 — Police are obtaining further information from the hospital regarding claims that several individuals were injured after being hit by a ‘mercun bola’ (ball firecracker) in Tobiar, Pendang.

Pendang police chief Supt Rodzi Abu Hassan said the incident, which was believed to have occurred on the eve of Aidilfitri, involved victims who were taken to the Emergency Department of Pendang Hospital for treatment.

“So far, no report has been lodged by the hospital or any other party. Police will visit the hospital today to obtain full details regarding the incident.

“Then, based on the initial information obtained, a police report will be filed for the purpose of further investigation. Further information regarding this case will be announced later,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Earlier, the incident went viral on Facebook, showing pictures of several injured individuals with the caption: ‘tragedi pakar bom dari Tobiar, Pendang, Kedah..ujikaji custom mercun bola, tujuh mangsa beraya di hospital’ (‘Tragedy involving bomb expert from Tobiar, Pendang, Kedah… custom ball firecracker experiment, seven victims celebrating Aidilfitri in hospital). — Bernama