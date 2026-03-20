KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — State leaders have expressed hope that tomorrow’s Aidilfitri celebrations, observed by Muslims across the country, will serve as a meaningful occasion to strengthen ties of kinship, cultivate love and foster a spirit of togetherness in the community.

Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the festive day offers all Muslims a chance to deepen relationships, seek forgiveness, and show appreciation for friends, families and the surrounding community.

“Maaf zahir dan batin from me and my family. May this Aidilfitri bring happiness, peace, and blessings to all,” he said in his Aidilfitri greeting in a Facebook post today.

Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail called on the people to make Aidilfitri a moment to strengthen family and community ties and to rekindle the spirit of love among the people.

In a Facebook post, he also prayed that the people of Pahang would be blessed, remain in good health and continue to live in a peaceful and prosperous environment.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said in a Facebook post that the month of Syawal serves as a reminder for Muslims to strengthen bonds of kinship, not let small disagreements strain long-standing relationships and to rejoice in the celebrations of Aidilfitri.

“May all our good deeds in Ramadan be accepted by Allah SWT, and may the bonds of love between us continue to strengthen with sincerity,” he said.

Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar urged the people of the state to continue strengthening the spirit of togetherness and to enhance the well-being of the community in conjunction with the Hari Raya celebrations.

He said that Malaysia’s rich cultural, language, and religious diversity must continue to be preserved to ensure a peaceful, stable, and prosperous life for all.

“We believe that a state’s progress is measured not only by physical development or economic indicators, but also by the strength of values, the integrity of its institutions, as well as the unity and well-being of its people,” he said. — Bernama